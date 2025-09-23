‘We Will Continue The Fight’: Maoists Issue Fresh Statement
The statement was released after the death of central committee members Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy in an encounter.
Raipur: The banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has issued a sharp rebuttal to recent surrender claims attributed to politburo member “Comrade Sonu who had issued the statement on the name of ‘Abhay’,” declaring that the outfit will not abandon armed struggle and is instead committed to intensifying the “people’s war”.
The latest central committee press note, dated Sep 20, was released after the death of central committee members Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy in an encounter on Monday.
The letter stated that the Central Committee, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and Politburo stand firmly against giving up arms, insisting that the “people’s war” will go on.
At least 248 Maoists have died this year. The group had earlier lost senior leaders, including party secretary Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavaraju, and central committee members Chalapathy and Ganesh.
Sonu Elias, Abhay Elias, and Mallojula Venugopal, the official spokesperson of the Central Committee, recently made a statement saying that they are ready to lay down their arms. However, the Maoist letter directly countered recent remarks by the spokespersons.
The statement explained that Sonu's statement that the surrender of weapons was part of the efforts made by the late party secretary Nambala Kesavarao for peace talks was a distortion of the facts. It further asserted that Sonu lacked the authority to issue statements in Abhay’s name.
While rejecting surrender, the Maoists also said they remained open to peace talks. Meanwhile, civil rights groups have repeatedly urged the government to initiate dialogue with Maoists, but there has been no response from the Centre.
