‘We Will Continue The Fight’: Maoists Issue Fresh Statement

Raipur: The banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has issued a sharp rebuttal to recent surrender claims attributed to politburo member “Comrade Sonu who had issued the statement on the name of ‘Abhay’,” declaring that the outfit will not abandon armed struggle and is instead committed to intensifying the “people’s war”.

The latest central committee press note, dated Sep 20, was released after the death of central committee members Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy in an encounter on Monday.

The letter stated that the Central Committee, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and Politburo stand firmly against giving up arms, insisting that the “people’s war” will go on.

At least 248 Maoists have died this year. The group had earlier lost senior leaders, including party secretary Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basavaraju, and central committee members Chalapathy and Ganesh.