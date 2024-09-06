ETV Bharat / state

Maoists In Telangana Pay Heavy Price As Key Division Wiped Out In Thursday's Encounter

Hyderabad: The encounter on Thursday in the Karakagudem forests of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana resulted in the death of six Maoists, marking a significant setback for the movement. This is the first time such a large number of casualties has occurred in a single encounter since the formation of Telangana.

The 12-member BK-ASR (Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitaramaraju) division committee was entirely wiped out in this encounter. One member, Masaiah, managed to escape during the crossfire, while another member, Ashok alias Vijender, was killed in a previous encounter in the Dameratogu forest area of the same district last July. Additionally, three more members were recently apprehended by the police in Charla. The committee's secretary, Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, was not present at the scene.

According to the police, they received reliable information that Lacchanna's group had been moving through the forests of Dameratogu, Karakagudem, Gundala, and Tadwai since last May. The Maoists attempted to return to Chhattisgarh but encountered obstacles due to the swelling of the Godavari River. The police maintained vigilance at the ferry points crossing the Godavari River and intensified combing operations, leading to the heavy losses suffered by the Maoists.