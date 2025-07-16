ETV Bharat / state

2 Maoists, 1 CRPF Jawan Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was killed in action during a fierce encounter in which two Maoists were gunned down in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the Birhordera forest in the Gomia police station area around 5.30 am, police officials said.

IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi confirmed the security forces had killed two Maoists during the encounter. "A jawan of the CPRF's CoBRA battalion was also killed in the exchange of fire," PTI reported Gadidesi saying.

Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh said that a search was underway in the area following the encounter. The identification of the slain Maoists is underway, another police officer said.