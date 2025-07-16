2 Maoists, 1 CRPF Jawan Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was killed in action during a fierce encounter in which two Maoists were gunned down in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning.
The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the Birhordera forest in the Gomia police station area around 5.30 am, police officials said.
IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi confirmed the security forces had killed two Maoists during the encounter. "A jawan of the CPRF's CoBRA battalion was also killed in the exchange of fire," PTI reported Gadidesi saying.
Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh said that a search was underway in the area following the encounter. The identification of the slain Maoists is underway, another police officer said.
This encounter between the police and Naxalites took place near the same Lugu hill, where in April, eight Naxalites, including one with a reward of one crore, were killed in an encounter.
As per the inputs from the police headquarters, the security forces started the operation after inputs suggested the movement of Naxalites in the area. As the patrolling parties began searching the place, the hiding Naxalites opened fire, which was befittingly responded to by the security forces.
Bokaro SP said the encounter is still going on. "Search operations are being conducted by the security forces in the area. More information will be shared after the operation concludes," he said.
