ETV Bharat / state

2 Maoists, 1 CRPF Jawan Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh said that a search was underway in the area following the encounter.

Maoists CRPF Jawan Killed In Gunfight In Bokaro Jharkhand
Maoists CRPF Jawan Killed In Gunfight In Bokaro Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bokaro: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was killed in action during a fierce encounter in which two Maoists were gunned down in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the Birhordera forest in the Gomia police station area around 5.30 am, police officials said.

IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi confirmed the security forces had killed two Maoists during the encounter. "A jawan of the CPRF's CoBRA battalion was also killed in the exchange of fire," PTI reported Gadidesi saying.

Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh said that a search was underway in the area following the encounter. The identification of the slain Maoists is underway, another police officer said.

This encounter between the police and Naxalites took place near the same Lugu hill, where in April, eight Naxalites, including one with a reward of one crore, were killed in an encounter.

As per the inputs from the police headquarters, the security forces started the operation after inputs suggested the movement of Naxalites in the area. As the patrolling parties began searching the place, the hiding Naxalites opened fire, which was befittingly responded to by the security forces.

Bokaro SP said the encounter is still going on. "Search operations are being conducted by the security forces in the area. More information will be shared after the operation concludes," he said.

Read More

  1. 23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Three Hardcore Maoists From Chhattisgarh Surrender In Odisha Amid Intensified Crackdown

Bokaro: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was killed in action during a fierce encounter in which two Maoists were gunned down in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the Birhordera forest in the Gomia police station area around 5.30 am, police officials said.

IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi confirmed the security forces had killed two Maoists during the encounter. "A jawan of the CPRF's CoBRA battalion was also killed in the exchange of fire," PTI reported Gadidesi saying.

Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh said that a search was underway in the area following the encounter. The identification of the slain Maoists is underway, another police officer said.

This encounter between the police and Naxalites took place near the same Lugu hill, where in April, eight Naxalites, including one with a reward of one crore, were killed in an encounter.

As per the inputs from the police headquarters, the security forces started the operation after inputs suggested the movement of Naxalites in the area. As the patrolling parties began searching the place, the hiding Naxalites opened fire, which was befittingly responded to by the security forces.

Bokaro SP said the encounter is still going on. "Search operations are being conducted by the security forces in the area. More information will be shared after the operation concludes," he said.

Read More

  1. 23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Three Hardcore Maoists From Chhattisgarh Surrender In Odisha Amid Intensified Crackdown

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ENCOUNTER IN POLICE AND NAXALITEबोकारो में मुठभेड़BOKAROJHARKHAND ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.