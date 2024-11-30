ETV Bharat / state

Maoist With Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A Maoist with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said.

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases, they said.

She is a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, they added.