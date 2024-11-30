ETV Bharat / state

Maoist With Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Odisha's Malkangiri

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases.

Maoist With Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Odisha's Malkangiri
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Malkangiri: A Maoist with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said.

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases, they said.

She is a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, they added.

She was apprehended in the Kurti jungle in the MV-79 police station area, said DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar.

She was involved in nine incidents of gunfight with security forces in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021, Shekhar said.

Malkangiri: A Maoist with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said.

Anti Madvi alias Lakey (29), a member of the Uday Protection Team, was wanted in a number of criminal cases, they said.

She is a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, they added.

She was apprehended in the Kurti jungle in the MV-79 police station area, said DIG (South-Western Range) Niti Shekhar.

She was involved in nine incidents of gunfight with security forces in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 2021, Shekhar said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODISHAMALKAGIRMAOIST HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.