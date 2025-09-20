ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Telangana Committee Contradicts Top Leader's View, Flays Possibility Of Halting Armed Struggle

Hyderabad: A fresh letter issued by Jagan, the spokesperson of CPI (Maoist) Telangana state committee, has laid bare internal differences within the organisation. The letter clearly contradicted the earlier stance of senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao — also known as Abhay or Sonu — suggesting a temporary halt to the armed struggle as part of possible peace talks.

Jagan asserted that Abhay’s remarks reflected only his personal opinion and not the official stance of the party. Stressing that the party line is to intensify the fight against the "anti-people policies of the BJP," Jagan dismissed any notion of suspending armed struggle at this stage.

CPI (Maoist) has recently released multiple letters under the names of different leaders. While Abhay declared readiness for talks and hinted at the possibility of laying down arms temporarily, Jagan's latest statement has made it clear that no official decision has been taken either on a ceasefire or peace talks. The contradictory stands have fueled speculation of differences of opinion among the top Maoist leadership over whether to explore negotiations or continue with armed resistance.

In his letter, Jagan has pointed out that in the name of Operation Kagar, the BJP is carrying out large-scale offensives to crush the revolutionary movement. In March, democrats had formed a peace committee and proposed talks. In response, the Maoist central committee demanded a halt in the combing operations and camp constructions so that a peaceful atmosphere could prevail.