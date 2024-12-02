Maoist Stronghold Shaken As 'Most Wanted Ultra' Bhadru Killed In Mulugu Encounter

Hyderabad: The killing of seven Maoists in an encounter with Telangana Police in the Chelpaka forest of Eturunagaram on Sunday comes as a major blow to the extremist movement in the state, as Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, a top Maoist leader, is among the deceased.

Bhadru, according to officials, evaded arrest and escaped several anti-Maoist operations, including encounters, for over two decades. This made him one of the "most wanted ultras" in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana belt, with a bounty of Rs. 20 lakh on his head, while his death is seen as a major setback for the Maoist activities in Telangana.

According to officials, Bhadru had taken refuge in the Eturunagaram forests after the police intensified anti-Maoist operations and surveillance in neighbouring areas. The Sunday’s combing operation by the Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of the Telangana Police, was also launched in the same area.

The operation comes just a day before the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA’s) week celebrations, severely impacting their allegedly proposed expansion plans in the 25th year. Police officials claimed that they found some signs and evidence of the extremist group’s activities and plans.

“After visiting the encounter, we found chaos and intense damage with bodies scattered and huge supplies of food and other essentials abandoned across a large forest area,” said an official.

“We also recovered Rs. 46,000 in cash from Bhadru's kit bag, along with revolutionary literature and food supplies,” he said.

Police said this year forest areas of Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts witnessed four major encounters, killing several key Maoist leaders, but Sunday’s encounter has shaken the ultras and heightened tensions in Orugallu and surrounding areas, with fears of retaliatory actions by the Maoists. Security forces have also been put on high alert with surveillance and searches enhanced.