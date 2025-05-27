ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Letter Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Ex-MLA’s Nephew In Hyderabad

A Maoist letter threatens Koona Raghavendra Goud with death and warns of bombing two houses if a Rs 50 lakh ransom is not paid.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: A letter allegedly written in the name of Maoists has triggered panic in Shapurnagar, located in Medchal district. The letter, targeting the family of former MLA Koona Srisailam Goud’s brother, threatens dire consequences if a ransom of Rs 50 lakh is not paid.

According to reports, the letter specifically names Koona Ravinder Goud’s son, Koona Raghavendra Goud, warning that he will be eliminated if the demanded amount is not paid. It also threatens to blow up two houses using bombs.

An unidentified individual reportedly vandalised items outside the house before placing the letter wrapped in a red towel on the family's car. The incident occurred on May 21, and Raghavendra Goud has lodged a complaint with the local police.

In turn, the police registered a case based on the complaint and launched an investigation. The CCTV footage from the vicinity has revealed a masked man, suspected of being involved in the incident.

