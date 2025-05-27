ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Letter Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom From Ex-MLA’s Nephew In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A letter allegedly written in the name of Maoists has triggered panic in Shapurnagar, located in Medchal district. The letter, targeting the family of former MLA Koona Srisailam Goud’s brother, threatens dire consequences if a ransom of Rs 50 lakh is not paid.

According to reports, the letter specifically names Koona Ravinder Goud’s son, Koona Raghavendra Goud, warning that he will be eliminated if the demanded amount is not paid. It also threatens to blow up two houses using bombs.

An unidentified individual reportedly vandalised items outside the house before placing the letter wrapped in a red towel on the family's car. The incident occurred on May 21, and Raghavendra Goud has lodged a complaint with the local police.