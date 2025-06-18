ETV Bharat / state

Three Top Maoist Leaders Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Andhra Pradesh Forests

Rampachodavaram: Three senior Maoist leaders were killed in an encounter with security forces along the border of Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli mandals in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharama Raju district on Wednesday, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forests surrounding Kondamodalu, Koyyalagudem, and Chinthakur this morning. Security personnel recovered three AK-47 rifles from the encounter site and subsequently, a search operation was launched in the entire area.

The deceased Maoists have been identified as Gazarla Ravi alias Uday, Aruna and Anju. Uday was a top leader and Central Committee Member of banned CPI (Maoist). He carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.