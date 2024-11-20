Maoist Leader Swaps Guns For Books, Pursues MA From Jail

Berhampur: Sabyasachi Panda, once a top Maoist leader who wielded power and fear across Odisha’s forests, is now immersed in books instead of battles. Lodged in Berhampur jail since his arrest in 2014, Panda is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Odisha State Open University (OSOU), marking a transformation phase in his life.

Jail authorities have reportedly provided full support for his academic pursuits, including study materials, guidance, and access to a special study center set up inside the prison. Superintendent Dhirendra Nath Barik said, "The initiative is part of the government’s effort to promote education among prisoners, offering them a chance for personal development and rehabilitation."

Panda’s interest in education is not new. Prior to his MA enrollment, he completed his undergraduate degree through IGNOU and several certificate courses. Jail authorities confirm that his dedication to studies has inspired other inmates, with many now following suit.

This year, six inmates, including Panda, have registered with OSOU for various courses. Additionally, 89 inmates are pursuing education through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIS), with many aiming to pass their secondary or senior secondary exams.

Apart from Sabyasachi, the Berhampur jail has seen a steady increase in educational interest among its inmates. For the 2024–25 academic year, 120 inmates are expected to sit for certificate courses, while several others are pursuing graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Lawyer and inmate Deepak Patnaik highlighted the benefits of these programs, stating, “Education provides inmates with a sense of purpose and hope for life after prison.”