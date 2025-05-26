Maoist Leader Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Gunfight In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: A Maoist leader with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. He was killed in a long-drawn-out encounter with police that lasted from late Sunday night to Monday morning. Palamu Palamu deputy inspector general YS Ramesh has confirmed the killing of the Maoist commander.

The encounter took place between Karamkhad and Dauna of the Mahuadanr police station area. Giving details, Palamu deputy inspector general YS Ramesh said Latehar police received information about the movement of Naxalite commander Manish Yadav along with his squad in the forest between Dauna and Karamkhad of Mahuadanr police station area. After receiving the information, a police team encircled the Naxalites. Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and Naxalites, resulting in the death of Yadav.

“Manish Yadav, who was carrying a reward of 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces,” Palamu deputy inspector general YS Ramesh said.

This area has witnessed some Naxalite activities of late. Two days ago, JJMP supremo Pappu Lohara and sub-zonal commander Prabhat Ganjhu were killed in an encounter by Latehar police. Just two days later, the police killed another notorious Naxalite in another encounter. Pappu Lohara carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, while Prabhat had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.