Jharkhand: Maoist Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty, 2 Others Killed In Encounter In Hazaribagh
Security forces also recovered three AK-47 rifles from the dead Maoists. This was the second gunfight in the state in as many days.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 9:21 AM IST
Ranchi: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning.
The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits in Hazaribagh district at around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a joint team of Jharkhand Police and Cobra Battalion.
"The bodies of Sahadev Soren alias Pravesh and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation," an officer said. The search operation is still going on.
Soren was a Central Committee member, and the police had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head. The other two Maoists killed in the encounter were identified as Special Area Committee member Raghunath Hembram, who carried a reward of 25 lakhs, and Committee member and 10 lakh rewardee Veer Sen Ganjhu.
Police have also recovered three AK-47 rifles from the killed ultras.
The encounter took place a day after a similar gunfight in Palamu district in which a Maoist identified as Mukhdev Yadav (40) alias Toofan ji, a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the banned Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), was killed. The encounter broke out in a forest area bordering Manatu and Tarhasi in the district.
The body of the red rebel, an INSUS rifle, a pistol and 146 live cartridges, were recovered from the spot. Yadav, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was also allegedly involved in the murder of two security personnel in Palamu on September 4.
Security forces have launched an intensified crackdown against the red rebels, especially after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced earlier this year that Naxalism would be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.
