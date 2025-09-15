ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Maoist Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty, 2 Others Killed In Encounter In Hazaribagh

Ranchi: Three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday morning.

The encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits in Hazaribagh district at around 6 am between the squad of Sahdev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a joint team of Jharkhand Police and Cobra Battalion.

"The bodies of Sahadev Soren alias Pravesh and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation," an officer said. The search operation is still going on.

Soren was a Central Committee member, and the police had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head. The other two Maoists killed in the encounter were identified as Special Area Committee member Raghunath Hembram, who carried a reward of 25 lakhs, and Committee member and 10 lakh rewardee Veer Sen Ganjhu.