Security forces gunned down a Maoist during an encounter in the border area of Sukma and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh.

Maoist Killed In Sukma Encounter, Three Jawans Injured In IED Blast; Combing Ops Still Underway
Published : July 30, 2025 at 7:24 AM IST

Sukma: One Maoist was gunned down on Tuesday during a fierce encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the border area of Sukma and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh. Three soldiers have also been injured in an IED blast, police sources said.

On Monday, teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police, launched anti-naxal operation, following inputs about presence of Maoists in the region, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said.

As the security forces moved in, the Maoists opened fire, triggering an intense gun battle. During the exchange of fire, Maoists also detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which caused injuries to three DRG jawans. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable.

Following the encounter, the body of a male Maoist in uniform was recovered. The forces also seized a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives and daily use items from the spot. "This seizure shows the vigilance of the security forces. The entire operation is a big blow to the Naxalite network," SP Chavan said.

Till filing of this report, combing operations were still underway. "Detailed information will be made public after a complete search of the area," the official said.

Owing to security reasons, the number of forces engaged in the operation, the exact location of the encounter and other sensitive information have not been disclosed by the officials.

