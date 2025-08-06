ETV Bharat / state

Maoist With Rs 15 Lakh Bounty Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand: Police

One Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh was gunned down during an encounter between PLFI members and security forces in Changabadi Upartoli area.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 9:07 AM IST

1 Min Read

Gumla: An area commander of the banned Maoist splinter group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight between PLFI members and security forces broke out around 9.30 pm on Tuesday in the Changabadi Upartoli area under the Kamdara Police Station limits when forces were carrying out a search operation, a senior officer said.

"As security forces reached Changabadi Upartoli, Maoists started firing at them. Security personnel also retaliated, in which PLFI area commander Martin Kerketta was killed. A weapon was also recovered from his possession," Gumla superintendent of police (SP) Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

The Gumla SP said he had received a tip-off about the presence of some Maoists in the area, and accordingly, a special team was set up to carry out the operation. The search operation is still going on, the SP added.

Read More

  1. On Backfoot, Jharkhand Naxalites Instigating Villagers Against Government
  2. Maoist Killed In Sukma Encounter, Three Jawans Injured In IED Blast; Combing Ops Still Underway

Gumla: An area commander of the banned Maoist splinter group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight between PLFI members and security forces broke out around 9.30 pm on Tuesday in the Changabadi Upartoli area under the Kamdara Police Station limits when forces were carrying out a search operation, a senior officer said.

"As security forces reached Changabadi Upartoli, Maoists started firing at them. Security personnel also retaliated, in which PLFI area commander Martin Kerketta was killed. A weapon was also recovered from his possession," Gumla superintendent of police (SP) Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

The Gumla SP said he had received a tip-off about the presence of some Maoists in the area, and accordingly, a special team was set up to carry out the operation. The search operation is still going on, the SP added.

Read More

  1. On Backfoot, Jharkhand Naxalites Instigating Villagers Against Government
  2. Maoist Killed In Sukma Encounter, Three Jawans Injured In IED Blast; Combing Ops Still Underway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAOISTGUMLAMAOIST KILLED IN GUNFIGHTPEOPLE LIBERATION FRONT OF INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.