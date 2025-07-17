ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major success for security forces, a Maoist leader couple surrendered before the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police in Telangana, a top police official said on Thursday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Sanjeev, the founder of the Jana Natya Mandali, and his wife Deena. Both have been active in Maoist activities for decades and carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh each on their heads.

Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu said that Sanjeev had worked for nearly 25 years in the Dandakaranya region, actively participating in the Maoist movement through cultural propaganda. He was associated with the Chaitanya Natya Mandali and served as a divisional committee member of the outfit since 1996. Notably, Sanjeev survived an exchange of fire in Ailapur in 2002.

The CP stated that the government will soon hand over the reward cheques to the surrendered leaders. He added that illness and disillusionment with the underground life were major factors in their decision to rejoin the mainstream.