Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 20 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Telangana

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Sudheer Babu said Sanjeev, founder of Jana Natya Mandali, and his wife Deena surrendered due to disillusionment with the underground life.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a major success for security forces, a Maoist leader couple surrendered before the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police in Telangana, a top police official said on Thursday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Sanjeev, the founder of the Jana Natya Mandali, and his wife Deena. Both have been active in Maoist activities for decades and carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh each on their heads.

Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu said that Sanjeev had worked for nearly 25 years in the Dandakaranya region, actively participating in the Maoist movement through cultural propaganda. He was associated with the Chaitanya Natya Mandali and served as a divisional committee member of the outfit since 1996. Notably, Sanjeev survived an exchange of fire in Ailapur in 2002.

The CP stated that the government will soon hand over the reward cheques to the surrendered leaders. He added that illness and disillusionment with the underground life were major factors in their decision to rejoin the mainstream.

Sanjeev hails from a village under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, while his wife Deena is a native of Vankeswaram village in Padara mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Rachakonda CP further revealed that a total of 379 Maoists have so far surrendered and joined the mainstream in Telangana. He appealed to all Maoists to return to the democratic fold and participate in the "people's life stream."

“These two played a key role since the 1980s in mobilizing people through revolutionary songs and performances. We welcome their decision to return to normal life,” he said.

