Maoist Commander With Rs 4 Lakh Bounty Lays Down Arms In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: Notorious Maoist leader Bijaya Punem alias Ajay from Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN) division, who was carrying a bounty of Rs four lakh, surrendered before Rayagada district SP on Tuesday. Punem was a member and commander of the BGN Division's Ghumusar Area Committee and was wanted in several cases.

A resident of Husur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Punem laid down his arms and surrendered with a pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, and a walkie talkie. He was involved in several Maoist-related incidents, including gunfights with security forces in Kandhamal district (Odisha) and Chhattisgarh.

Rayagada SP Swathi S Kumar said, "Hardcore Maoist Bijaya Punem of BGN division has surrendered. He was leading the Maoist organisation in Kandhamal and neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He was also involved in attacks on police and exchange of fire with security personnel. Punem has more than seven cases registered against him. He has been involved in attacks on security personnel in Tumudibandha, Raikia, Gochhapada, Kothagarh of Kandhamal district and Gariabandh area of ​​Chhattisgarh."

Pistols, ammunition and other items recovered from Punem (ETV Bharat)

She added, "Punem joined the CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2009. After receiving initial training, he worked as the personal security guard of Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj. In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Area Commander Member and continued working for the BGN division. He came to Odisha in 2024 and headed the BGN division's Ghumusar Area Committee."

Punem had been active in the areas of Chhattisgarh, and Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal from 2009 to 2010, and Koraput from 2011 to 2014.

As per police, there are several reasons why Punem decided to leave the Maoist organisation and join the mainstream. After his surrender, he reportedly revealed being disillusioned with the CPI (Maoist) ideology and facing rude behavior from top leaders. This apart, frequent operations by security forces made it difficult to operate, as they struggled with basic needs like food, water and clothing during intensified combing. Along with this, the terrain of Odisha, language barriers, and being far from his native place made it difficult for him. Moreover, due to lack of manpower and new recruits they were forced to cover vast areas under their jurisdiction on foot continuously, while diminishing local support further weakened their motivation to continue.

Above all these, Odisha government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy has been instrumental in encouraging ultras to give up violence and join the mainstream. Under this policy, surrendered Maoists receive financial assistance, housing support, education, and vocational training to help them become self-reliant.

According to reports, as many as 647 Maoists have surrendered before police in Odisha since 2006, with 23 laying down their arms in 2024.