Maoist Ceasefire Letter Triggers Doubts, Divisions Within Ranks

File photo of Chattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who, speaking on the letters, said that peace talks can only happen if Maoists stop killing civilians. ( ANI )

Raipur: A letter said to be issued by the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee spokesperson Abhay has triggered debate and uncertainty over the possibility of Naxalites entering peace talks.

The letter, though dated August 15, surfaced publicly on September 17. It called for a one-month halt in security operations so Maoist leaders could discuss surrender and a policy for talks with the government. Abhay claimed that since March this year, the Maoists had been reaching out for dialogue, but the Centre had not responded and instead intensified operations.

The timing and relevance of the letter immediately came under the scanner. D.M. Awasthi, former DGP of Chhattisgarh, said this was not the first such attempt. “We have seen many such letters earlier. They come, create noise, but nothing concrete happens,” he told ETV Bharat.

The letter has also suggested cracks inside the Maoist organisation. Telangana State Committee representative Jagan called it Abhay’s “personal opinion” and not an official decision of the Central Committee. His remarks, widely shared on social media, suggested confusion and disagreement within the ranks.

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma added another layer. According to him, “two different letters” had emerged: one linked to a senior Politburo member in Chhattisgarh, the other from a lower-rank cadre in Telangana. “That is a separate matter and not in our interest,” he said. Sharma reiterated that peace talks could happen only if the Maoists first stopped civilian killings and removed landmines and IEDs from forest areas.