Four Farm Workers Killed In Road Accident In Palnadu, Nara Lokesh Assures Support To Victims' Families

Farm labourers from Gaddamidapalli village were going for work when a lorry hit their vehicle. The cause of accident is being investigated, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

Palnadu: Four farm workers were killed and several others injured after a truck rammed into their vehicle loaded with papayas in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Tuesday. Minister Nara Lokesh has assured of all possible help to the families of the victims.

The mishap occurred near Shivapuram in Vinukonda mandal when several farm workers were on their way to work. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched.

According to the police, three persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The driver too is in a critical condition. All the deceased were identified as farm labourers from Gaddamidapalli village in Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district.

"Many persons sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident," police said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has expressed deep shock over the incident. He has directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care and assured that the government would extend all necessary support to the bereaved families.

Also, minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and chief whip GV Anjaneyulu offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

