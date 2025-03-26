ETV Bharat / state

Over 2.6 lakh workers in Bihar did not receive funds under COVID Special Grant Scheme: CAG

Patna: Over 2.6 lakh construction workers in Bihar did not receive funds amounting to Rs 52.02 crore under the COVID Special Grant Scheme due to technical issues, a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report said.

The CAG's performance and compliance audit report of the Bihar government for the year that ended on March 31, 2022, was tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

It also stated that 3,02,476 construction workers were deprived of annual medical assistance amounting to Rs 90.75 crore, while budget provision of Rs 4,134.21 crore had not been utilised by the state universities, and that Bihar was deprived of World Bank assistance amounting to Rs 476.90 crore under the Neer Nirmal Pariyojna.

"The state government framed the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Rules (BBOCW Rules) after a delay of nine years. The Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BBOCWB) had been constituted after a delay of 28 months," it said.

Further, the Board and the State Advisory Committee (SAC) had not been reconstituted after February 2015. Inspectors appointed by the Board had not conducted any inspection of the construction sites or premises during financial years 2017-22, it stated.

Due to failure in transactions by the authorities concerned, 3,02,476 construction workers were deprived of annual medical assistance amounting to Rs 90.75 crore during financial years 2018-21, while 2,60,082 labourers did not receive funds amounting to Rs 52.02 crore under the COVID-19 Special Grant Scheme, it said.

The state Cooperative Department did not have any database of potential beneficiaries required for planning, monitoring, and ensuring satisfactory coverage to farmers under the scheme, the report said.