6 Workers Die In Explosion At Firecracker Factory Near Sivakasi In Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar: Six workers were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at Gokulesh Fire Works in Chinnakamanpatti, located between Sivakasi and Sattur in Virudhunagar. The factory is run by Kamal Kumar after obtaining a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Nagpur. More than 50 workers are engaged in firecracker manufacturing in more than 50 rooms in this factory.

This morning, while the workers were engaged in the production work, a terrible explosion occurred in the mixing room, resulting which, eight adjoining rooms collapsed. Fire personnel from Sivakasi and Sattur are working towards dousing the flames and rescuing those trapped in the rubble.