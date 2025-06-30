ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: 8 Workers Die As Reactor Explodes In Sigachi Pharma Company

Pharma plant site was completely damaged in the explosion (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

Updated : June 30, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: At least eight workers were killed after a fire broke out following an explosion in a pharma plant at the Pashamilaram industrial estate in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

Fire officials said a reactor exploded in the Sigachi Pharma Company in Pashamilaram estate area, leaving 20 workers seriously injured. Five of these workers succumbed to their injuries at the scene and one more died during treatment at the hospital.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that workers were thrown off around 100 metres away. The building housing the production department collapsed due to the explosion and another building was severely damaged.

It is reported that some workers are still trapped inside the plant. With their phones not working, families are concerned about their whereabouts.

All the injured workers, some in critical condition, have been taken to government and private hospitals. Eleven fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to bring the fire under control. Fire officials said process is underway to check whether anyone is trapped inside the facility.

Sangareddy district collector Praveenya and SP Paritosh inspected the site and made several suggestions to the authorities regarding relief efforts.

Officials said a detailed probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident and to check whether the safety protocols were being followed.

