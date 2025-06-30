ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: 8 Workers Die As Reactor Explodes In Sigachi Pharma Company

Hyderabad: At least eight workers were killed after a fire broke out following an explosion in a pharma plant at the Pashamilaram industrial estate in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

Fire officials said a reactor exploded in the Sigachi Pharma Company in Pashamilaram estate area, leaving 20 workers seriously injured. Five of these workers succumbed to their injuries at the scene and one more died during treatment at the hospital.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that workers were thrown off around 100 metres away. The building housing the production department collapsed due to the explosion and another building was severely damaged.

It is reported that some workers are still trapped inside the plant. With their phones not working, families are concerned about their whereabouts.