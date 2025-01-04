Two Women Die As Speeding Truck Runs Over Them In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two women died on the spot after a speeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck allegedly knocked down their two-wheeler and ran over them on Saturday, police said. The deceased, identified as sisters, were aged 30 and 36, they added.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.20 am when the BBMP garbage truck hit the two-wheeler from behind. The two women fell from the vehicle and came under the truck's wheels, resulting in their instant death. The accused driver of the BBMP truck has been detained and taken into police custody, a senior police officer said.

"Based on a complaint, a case will be registered under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.