Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur Faces Nature's Wrath, Around Eight Villages Flooded

Sawai Madhopur: Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur where around 18 villagers have been flooded due to heavy rains in the last few days.

All rivers and canals in the district are in spate due to which rainwater is flowing into the villages. The worst hit are villages located in the lower areas of Surwal Dam. The water from the dam has submerged Surwal, Dhanoli, Gogor, Jadavata, Sesha and Machhipura villages. In some villages, the residents have taken shelter on the roofs for their houses for the last two to three days.

The water from the dam has also submerged the Lalsot-Kota highway. Around eight to 10 km stretch of the highway is submerged bringing vehicular traffic to halt. People can be seen moving from one place to another in tractor-trolleys.

Along with Surwal, the situation in Dhanoli and Jadavata villages has also worsened in the last few days. Collector Kanaram Khandar said the district administration is on high alert and teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the affected areas. "The teams are rescuing people and shifting them to safe places," he said.

A flooded street in Sawai Madhopur (ETV Bharat)

The nature's fury has also taken a toll on the three-day Lakhi Mela, slated to be organised from August 26 at the Trinetra Ganesha Temple in Ranthambore. Heavy rains have submerged the shrine. Khandar along with MLA Jitendra Gothwal and administrative staff reached the spot to take stock of the situation on Sunday. The MLA issued instructions to the administration to repair the road to shrine.

Officials inspect a flooded area in Sawai Madhopur (ETV Bharat)

This apart, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Nagaur too where College Road and Bikaner Road are overflowing with more than one feet of water. Two to three feet of water has submerged Shivbari area of ​​the city. Similarly, B Road, Lauharpura, Naya Darwaza, Krishi Mandi Tiraha, Delhi Darwaza, Mundwa Chauraha and other areas are submerged with waist-deep water.

Vehicles on a flooded road in Sawai Madhopur (ETV Bharat)

Meawhile, an old house on the road leading to Badli from the private bus stand in Nagaur town collapsed due to heavy rain this morning, trapping three people inside. One person was evacuated and taken to hospital in critical condition. The two others are suspected to be buried and efforts are on to rescue them.

Similarly, the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Kolia hill area of ​​Deedwana-Kuchaman district. According to information, two laborers, identified as Rahul and Dilkush, residents of Kota, died after getting buried in the debris.