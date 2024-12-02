ETV Bharat / state

Four Vegetable Sellers Killed As Lorry Rams Into Their Carts In Rangareddy

CM Revanth Reddy has condoled the deaths of vegetable sellers who were hit by a lorry this morning.

Four Vegetable Sellers Killed As Lorry Rams Into Their Carts In Rangareddy
Damaged lorry at accident spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Rangareddy: Four vegetable sellers were killed and few others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into their carts in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Aluru stage in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy. Around 50 people were selling vegetables on Hyderabad-Bijapur road when the mishap occurred.

According to eye-witnesses, seeing the lorry approaching from the opposite direction, the vegetable sellers started running haywire but it hit some of them before ramming into a tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tree collapsed on the lorry, resulting which, the driver got stuck into the cabin. The accident created a scary scene on the Hyderabad-Bijapur road.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Ramulu, Prem and Sujata. While Ramulu and Prem hailed from Aluru, Sujata was a resident of Khanapur.

On information, a police team reached the spot. The injured were taken to Chevalla Government Hospital for treatment while the four bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his shock over the accident and condoled the families of the deceased. He has ordered officials to provide proper treatment to the injured, who are admitted at Chevalla Government Hospital.

Read more

  1. Probationary IPS Officer Killed In Karnataka Road Accident
  2. Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident In Sant Kabir Nagar

Rangareddy: Four vegetable sellers were killed and few others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into their carts in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Aluru stage in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy. Around 50 people were selling vegetables on Hyderabad-Bijapur road when the mishap occurred.

According to eye-witnesses, seeing the lorry approaching from the opposite direction, the vegetable sellers started running haywire but it hit some of them before ramming into a tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tree collapsed on the lorry, resulting which, the driver got stuck into the cabin. The accident created a scary scene on the Hyderabad-Bijapur road.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Ramulu, Prem and Sujata. While Ramulu and Prem hailed from Aluru, Sujata was a resident of Khanapur.

On information, a police team reached the spot. The injured were taken to Chevalla Government Hospital for treatment while the four bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his shock over the accident and condoled the families of the deceased. He has ordered officials to provide proper treatment to the injured, who are admitted at Chevalla Government Hospital.

Read more

  1. Probationary IPS Officer Killed In Karnataka Road Accident
  2. Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident In Sant Kabir Nagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VEGETABLE SELLERS KILLEDCM REVANTH REDDYVEGETABLE SELLERS WERE KILLEDROAD ACCIDENT IN RANGAREDDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.