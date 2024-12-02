ETV Bharat / state

Four Vegetable Sellers Killed As Lorry Rams Into Their Carts In Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Four vegetable sellers were killed and few others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into their carts in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Aluru stage in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy. Around 50 people were selling vegetables on Hyderabad-Bijapur road when the mishap occurred.

According to eye-witnesses, seeing the lorry approaching from the opposite direction, the vegetable sellers started running haywire but it hit some of them before ramming into a tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tree collapsed on the lorry, resulting which, the driver got stuck into the cabin. The accident created a scary scene on the Hyderabad-Bijapur road.