Four Vegetable Sellers Killed As Lorry Rams Into Their Carts In Rangareddy

Rangareddy: Four vegetable sellers were killed and few others injured after a speeding lorry rammed into their carts in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place at Aluru stage in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy. Around 50 people were selling vegetables on Hyderabad-Bijapur road when the mishap occurred.
According to eye-witnesses, seeing the lorry approaching from the opposite direction, the vegetable sellers started running haywire but it hit some of them before ramming into a tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that the tree collapsed on the lorry, resulting which, the driver got stuck into the cabin. The accident created a scary scene on the Hyderabad-Bijapur road.
Three of the deceased have been identified as Ramulu, Prem and Sujata. While Ramulu and Prem hailed from Aluru, Sujata was a resident of Khanapur.
On information, a police team reached the spot. The injured were taken to Chevalla Government Hospital for treatment while the four bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his shock over the accident and condoled the families of the deceased. He has ordered officials to provide proper treatment to the injured, who are admitted at Chevalla Government Hospital.
Read more