3 Teens Drown In River In West Bengal's Malda District On Sunday

Malda: Three teenage boys drowned in the Mahananda River in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened at Tekna ghat in the Pukhuria police station area in the afternoon when the three cousins went for a swim in the river, they said.

The deceased were identified as Biswajit Chowdhury (13), Aditya Chowdhury (13), and Satyajit Chowdhury (12) of Magura village. The three boys along with three friends had gone for a swim in the river. While their friends returned home early, the cousins continued to enjoy their swim, police said.

As they did not return till late, a search was started, and their bodies were found around 2.30 pm. A pall of gloom descended over the area with the entire community in grief at the sudden loss of the three young lives.