ETV Bharat / state

16 Sustain Injuries In Electric Shock During Muharram Procession In Bihar's Araria

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

The SDO said that the procession was not being taken out on the scheduled route and a probe will be conducted into the incident. Sixteen people were hospitalised with burn injuries after the tazia came in contact with a live wire here.

16 Sustain Injuries In Electric Shock During Muharram Procession In Bihar's Araria
16 people were hospitalised (ETV Bharat Photo)

Araria (Bihar): Nearly 16 people suffered burn injuries from electric shock during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday. Some of them are stated to be in critical condition.

The incident took place in Pipra Bazaar of Palasi block in Araria while taking out a tazia when the procession came in contact with a live wire. The villagers took the injured to Palasi Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors have referred eight people, who sustained severe burn injuries, to Araria Health Centre after first aid. On information about the incident, senior officials reached the spot and an investigation was launched.

Civil surgeon Dr KK Kashyap said that all the injured were treated and their condition is now stable. Those who are undergoing treatment in Palasi PHC is also stated to be in good health condition, he said.

The incident triggered a chaos on the spot as people started running haywire in panic. Officials said that proper medical attention is being given to the injured.

''Around 16 people were injured after coming in contact with a live wire and all are undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated them to be out of danger. The tazia was not being taken out on the scheduled route. The incident will be investigated," Aniket Kumar, Sadar SDO said.

Read more

Jammu And Kashmir: Centuries-old Interfaith Harmony Evident During Ashura Procession In Srinagar

Araria (Bihar): Nearly 16 people suffered burn injuries from electric shock during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday. Some of them are stated to be in critical condition.

The incident took place in Pipra Bazaar of Palasi block in Araria while taking out a tazia when the procession came in contact with a live wire. The villagers took the injured to Palasi Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors have referred eight people, who sustained severe burn injuries, to Araria Health Centre after first aid. On information about the incident, senior officials reached the spot and an investigation was launched.

Civil surgeon Dr KK Kashyap said that all the injured were treated and their condition is now stable. Those who are undergoing treatment in Palasi PHC is also stated to be in good health condition, he said.

The incident triggered a chaos on the spot as people started running haywire in panic. Officials said that proper medical attention is being given to the injured.

''Around 16 people were injured after coming in contact with a live wire and all are undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated them to be out of danger. The tazia was not being taken out on the scheduled route. The incident will be investigated," Aniket Kumar, Sadar SDO said.

Read more

Jammu And Kashmir: Centuries-old Interfaith Harmony Evident During Ashura Procession In Srinagar

TAGGED:

SUSTAIN INJURIES IN ELECTRIC SHOCKMUHARRAM PROCESSIONCAME IN CONTACT WITH A LIVE WIREELECTRIC SHOCK IN ARARIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.