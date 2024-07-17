16 Sustain Injuries In Electric Shock During Muharram Procession In Bihar's Araria

Araria (Bihar): Nearly 16 people suffered burn injuries from electric shock during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday. Some of them are stated to be in critical condition.
The incident took place in Pipra Bazaar of Palasi block in Araria while taking out a tazia when the procession came in contact with a live wire. The villagers took the injured to Palasi Hospital for medical attention.
Doctors have referred eight people, who sustained severe burn injuries, to Araria Health Centre after first aid. On information about the incident, senior officials reached the spot and an investigation was launched.
Civil surgeon Dr KK Kashyap said that all the injured were treated and their condition is now stable. Those who are undergoing treatment in Palasi PHC is also stated to be in good health condition, he said.
The incident triggered a chaos on the spot as people started running haywire in panic. Officials said that proper medical attention is being given to the injured.
''Around 16 people were injured after coming in contact with a live wire and all are undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated them to be out of danger. The tazia was not being taken out on the scheduled route. The incident will be investigated," Aniket Kumar, Sadar SDO said.
