162 Students Trapped On Jharkhand Residential School Rooftop Due To Rains, Rescued By Cops

East Singhbhum: Nearly 162 students, who were trapped in their residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after its premises were inundated due to heavy rainfall, were rescued by the police on Sunday.

The premises of Lav Kush Residential School, located near Gudra river on Harina area in Kowali police station area of ​​Potka were completely inundated due to heavy rain on Saturday night. Students woke up in panic in the hostel and to save their lives, ran to the rooftop, where they spent the entire night.

In the morning, the police were informed. Police personnel along with fire brigade teams reached the spot and evacuated the children from the rooftop with the help of villagers. They were then shifted to a nearby government school with the help of a rope and boat.

"At 5:00 am, the Kowali police station in-charge was informed that school children were trapped on the rooftop as the premises were submerged due to heavy rains. We immediately reached the spot and with the help of the villagers, rescued all children. The contribution of the police personnel of the local rural police station and my bodyguard is commendable," Sandeep Bhagat, DSP, Musabani said.

Officer-in-charge Kotwali police station, Dhananjay Paswan said the entire premises of the single-storey school building has been inundated. The school has been closed till further notice, he said.

Local people alleged that the Lav Kush Residential School is being run without any registration. It offers residential facilities and classes are conducted only till class 8, they said alleging that the incident happened due to the negligence of the school management. If the police had not taken action on time, a major accident could have occurred, they added. Villagers have demand immediate action against the school management and a high-level investigation into how the school is being run without registration.

Following rise in water level in Kharkhai and Subarnarekha rivers along with release of water from Odisha's Rairangpur dam, rain alert has been sounded in many parts of the state. An orange alert has been issued for Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum on June 30 and Gumla, Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar and Lohardaga on July 1.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked disaster management officials and district administrations to be on alert. "The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the state's districts for the next few days. The Disaster Management Department and all district administrations should maintain constant coordination with the Meteorological Department and other agencies, remain on alert mode, and work to provide assistance to the public in every situation," Soren's post read.