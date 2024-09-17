ETV Bharat / state

Four soldiers Injured As Army Armada Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Rajouri

Four Army soldiers were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The condition of the two soldiers is stated to be critical.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): At least four soldiers were injured, two of them severely, when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.

According to the senior police official, the Army’s armada vehicle rolled down into a gorge in the Manjakote area in the mountainous district, resulting in injuries to four soldiers.

The injured were shifted to hospital and the condition of two of them is stated to be critical. The senior police official added that a case has been registered with regard to the accident and a probe is underway.

