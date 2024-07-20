5 Soldiers Injured After Army Truck Collides With Lorry In Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab): Nearly five soldiers were injured after an Indian Army truck collided with a truck in Punjab's Jalandhar on Saturday, police said. All the injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The accident occurred on the national highway near Suchi village at around 6 am when the Army truck was heading towards Amritsar from PAP Chowk. The Army truck collided with the iron railings and crashed into the divider before hitting a truck. After the collision, the Army truck had overturned, CCTV footage from the spot revealed.
It is not known as to how and why the Army truck hit the railings but it is suspected that a vehicle behind it may have hit it leading the driver to lose control over the wheels.
The Army truck was carrying five soldiers and all sustained severe injuries. The driver and conductor, who were sitting on the front seat were also injured.
On information the State Road Security Force teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation while the injured soldiers were evacuated from the damaged vehicle and rushed to the Army Hospital, Jalandhar Cantonment for treatment.
The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles were severely damaged. The accident led to a massive traffic congestion on the highway. The damaged Army truck and the other truck were removed from the spot with the help of a crane and traffic movement was restored after sometime.
