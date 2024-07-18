ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Two STF Personnel Killed, 4 Injured After IED Explosion in Bijapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

Updated : Jul 18, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

Two STF constables lost their lives and four more were injured in a tragic incident, where Naxalites detonated an IED during a routine security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Two STF constables killed, four injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Bijapur: In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two personnel from the Special task force (STF) lost their lives and four others were injured after Naxalites detonated an Improvised Explosive device (IED) on Wednesday night. The attack occurred in the Tarrem area as security forces were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation in the dense forests of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts.

The joint team comprised personnel from STF, District reserve Guard (DRG), Central reserve police Force (CRPF), and the elite CoBRA unit, who had launched the operation on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Naxalites from the Darbha and west Bastar divisions along with military company number 2.

Among those who lost their lives were STF constables Bharat Sahu, a resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange from Narayanpur district. The blast also left four personnel critically injured, who were evacuated for medical treatment. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a district hospital, with plans to airlift them to Raipur for further medical care.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed the incident, highlighting the swift response of the security forces in rescuing the injured personnel amidst challenging circumstances.

