Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Trigger Panic Among Students And Parents

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents. Delhi Police and multiple authorities have launched search and evacuation operations. An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department, are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed more than 20 schools received bomb threats and slammed the BJP over the matter. "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.

"BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.

So far, bomb threats have been received at St thomas School in Dwarka, Guru Nanak Public Sovereign School in Rohini, GD Goenka School in Dwarka, Dwarka International School, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3. On Thursday, multiple security agencies also carried out mock drills at 10 locations to check readiness for any emergency. (With Agency Inputs)

