Four School Students Die As Auto Collides With Truck In Patna

Patna: Four school students were killed and six others injured after their autorickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck in Bihta area in Patna on Friday. The accident triggered a protest with local residents staging a roadblock while the truck was set on fire.

It has been learnt that the autorickshaw was heading from Bihta to Kanhauli while the truck was coming from the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided near Bishanpura village. The impact of collision was so severe that the autorickshaw was completely crushed. Around a dozen school children were in the autorickshaw when the accident occurred.

Four children died on the spot while nearly six others and the autorickshaw driver, suffered injuries. All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious.

Meanwhile several people gathered at the accident spot, creating a ruckus over the accident. Protesting against the deaths, the crowd set the truck on fire and blocked the road.

On information, a team from Bihta police team reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated crowd. As tension escalated, forces from some of the nearby police stations also joined in to bring the situation under control. Presently, Danapur DSP 2 is monitoring the situation on spot.

'Four children have died in a road accident near Bishanpura village and six others are injured. The autorickshaw driver is also undergoing treatment. People are creating a ruckus over the deaths but efforts are on to pacify them," Rajkumar Pandey, in-charge of Bihta police station said.