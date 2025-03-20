Three Bike Riders Killed, Another Critical After Collision With Speedy Vehicle In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: At least three bike riders died and the fourth one was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway on Wednesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred near the Hemasar village area in Rajasthan's Bikaner district at around 2 am on Wednesday, they said. Soon after the incident, the local police team rushed to the accident spot.

Sridungargarh police station officer Jitendra Swami said, "The collision of the vehicle was so strong that the head of the youth riding the bike was severed. The bodies of the three youths killed in the accident have been kept in the mortuary of Sridungargarh hospital and the family members have been informed."

"The four friends were returning after having dinner at a dhaba near Sri Dungargarh and posted selfies from their mobile phones on social media as well," the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Revant, Jeetu and Nemichand -- all died on the spot. The fourth friend Ramlal, a resident of Gairsar, has been admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner in critical condition, the officer said. The vehicle that hit them has not been traced yet and further investigation is underway, he said.