J&K Assembly Elections: Srinagar Set For High-Octane Battle As Top Leaders File Nominations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections is heating up as candidates from various political parties continue to file their nominations. On Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner's office in Srinagar was abuzz with activities as supporters of various candidates gathered to back their candidates.

Among those filing nominations were key figures from the National Conference (NC), including Tanvir Sadiq from Zadibal, Ahsan Pardesi from Lal Chowk, Ali Mohammad Sagar from Khanyar, and Salman Sagar from Hazratbal. These candidates were accompanied by a significant number of supporters, as well as the party's Vice President, Omar Abdullah, underscoring the importance of these constituencies in the upcoming polls.

Other prominent candidates submitting their papers included Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the President of Apni Party, who is contesting from Chanapora, as well as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Asiea Naqash from Hazratbal, Khurshid Alam from Eidgah, and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Lal Chowk.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Er Aijaz Hussain, and Jammu & Kashmir United Movement's Faheem Reshi were also among those who filed their nominations. The scene outside the returning officer's office was charged, with supporters chanting slogans in favour of their respective parties and candidates.

Candidates who spoke to ETV Bharat expressed confidence in their victory. They emphasised that this election is about restoring the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir, which they believe was taken away unconstitutionally and undemocratically. The candidates argued that the people are eager for change and that such a shift can only happen if honest and capable representatives are elected.

The day was also marked by sharp political exchanges. Pardesi of the National Conference criticised Mohammed Ashraf Mir, the former MLA from Lal Chowk, previously part of the Sonwar constituency, for failing to deliver on promises made to the electorate. Pardesi assured voters that if the National Conference is trusted this time, they will not have reason to complain.

Meanwhile, Faheem Reshi, a businessman turned politician, took a swipe at traditional political parties, accusing them of neglecting the downtown areas of Srinagar. Reshi vowed to better represent Eidgah if given a chance, urging voters to break away from old political practices and support new, capable, and educated leaders.

The deadline for filing nominations for the second phase is set for September 5, with scrutiny of the papers scheduled for September 6. Candidates will have time until September 9 to withdraw their nominations.

According to the final electoral roll for Srinagar district, there are a total of 7,74,046 eligible voters across eight assembly constituencies, including Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng.

Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in three phases. The first phase is set for September 18, the second for September 25, and the third and final phase will take place on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8, marking a significant moment in the region's political landscape.