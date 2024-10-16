16 Police Personnel Injured, 3 Critical As Bus Rams Into Truck In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A bus carrying 20 police personnel from Sukma district collided with a truck on Dhamtari Raipur National Highway 30 on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm while the bus tried to overtake the truck, sources said.
A total of 16 personnel were injured, while three others suffered serious wounds and were brought to the district hospital. The rest have suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the Dhamtari District Hospital, they added.
On September 28, all the personnel were sent to Mana Camp for training, and the tragedy occurred while returning from the place. According to Bindeshwari Netam, an eyewitness, the police personnel left Raipur on Wednesday afternoon and later the mishap occurred while they were crossing Sambalpur.
According to Dr. Sanjay Wankhede, a senior official at the District Hospital, "A bus and a truck have collided, and the injured have been admitted to the hospital." He added, "Of which the condition of three is critical. Treatment of the injured is going on."
A total of 12 male and female constables and four head constables are injured. The injured include head constables Shravan Diwan, Swati Deep Tirki, Parvati Kashyap, and Purnima Kodopi.
Soyam Hira, Podium Hidma, Kattam Ramesh, Suresh Das, Anil Ahirwar, Vekko Sukda, Dhaneshwari Dhruv, Tati Hidme, Bindeshwari Netam, Nutan Kunjam, Tukeshwari Nag, and Kumari Madvi Mangali are also injured.