16 Police Personnel Injured, 3 Critical As Bus Rams Into Truck In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A bus carrying 20 police personnel from Sukma district collided with a truck on Dhamtari Raipur National Highway 30 on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm while the bus tried to overtake the truck, sources said.

A total of 16 personnel were injured, while three others suffered serious wounds and were brought to the district hospital. The rest have suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the Dhamtari District Hospital, they added.

On September 28, all the personnel were sent to Mana Camp for training, and the tragedy occurred while returning from the place. According to Bindeshwari Netam, an eyewitness, the police personnel left Raipur on Wednesday afternoon and later the mishap occurred while they were crossing Sambalpur.