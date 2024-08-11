ETV Bharat / state

2 Pilots Injured As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In MP's Guna

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

According to Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria, the incident took place in a two-seater Cessna 152 plane, which crashed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes.

Pilots Injured As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In MP
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Guna (MP): Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said. The plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

PILOTS INJURED AS AIRCRAFT CRASHTRAINER AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN MP

