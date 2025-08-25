Bulandshahr: At least eight people, including two women and two minors, died and 43 others sustained serious injuries after a container truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The victims, all pilgrims, were travelling from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to Jaharpeer (Gogaji) in Rajasthan. The accident took place around 2.15 AM on National Highway-34 on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border, when the container truck coming from behind at a very high speed hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

8 Pilgrims Dead, 43 Injured As Container Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr (ANI)

Receiving information, local police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.

Police sources said the deceased include tractor driver EU Babu (40), Rambeti (65), Chandni (12), Ghaniram (40), Mokshi (40), Shivansh (6), Yogesh (50) and Vinod (45), all residents of Kasganj district. Ten of the injured have been admitted to Aligarh Medical College, 10 to Bulandshahr district hospital while 23 are under treatment at Kailash Hospital in Khurja.

"Around 60-61 people travelling in the tractor were on a pilgrimage from Rafatpur village in Kasganj district (UP) to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan. The tractor carrying them overturned after being hit by a container truck coming from behind at a high speed. Eight people have died in the accident. Forty three others are currently undergoing treatment, and three of them are stated to be critical and on ventilator support currently. The tractor has been removed from the spot using a crane. The truck that caused the accident has been impounded," SSP Singh said.

The senior police officials informed that the deceased include two minor children and two women, and 12 among those hospitalised are minors. Ten others escaped with minor injuiries. Further investigation is underway, he said.

