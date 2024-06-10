ETV Bharat / state

Tragic Incident Claims Four Lives in Lakhimpur Kheri: Family Drowns While Bathing in Ghaghra River

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 10, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

A devastating incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district as a family's river outing ended in tragedy. Sushila Srivastava and her children met their untimely demise while attempting to save one another from the turbulent waters of the Ghaghra river.

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart wrenching incident, a family outing turned fatal as four members of the same family died by drowing and one was rescued by the loclas while bathing in the Ghaghra River in the Lakhimour Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victims identified as Sushila Srivastava (45), Satyam (25), Priya (16), and Kanha (10), succumbed to the strong currents of the river, leaving the community in mourning.

Police said that Sushila, a junior clerk in the sugarcane department and a resident of the Idgah locality in Lakhimpur city was visiting her maternal home in Teliyar village, accompanied by her children Satyam, Priya, Kanha, and Naini. The serene atmosphere of the river enticed the children to take a dip in its waters. However, tragedy struck when Kanha ventured into the river, and the swift current quickly engulfed them.

In a desperate attempt to save Kanha, Satyam jumped into the river, only to find himself struggling against the force of the water. Witnessing her brother in distress, Priya too jumped into the river, followed by Sushila and Naini. Despite their valiant efforts to save Kanha, all four were also overpowered by the raging river.

The cries for help alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Naini from the treacherous waters. However, it was too late for Sushila, Satyam, Priya and Kanha, who were declared dead upon arrival at Ramiyabehad Community Health Center.

Subdivisional Officer Padhua Harikesh Rai and CO Praveen Singh coordinated rescue efforts, while District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

