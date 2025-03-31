Uttarakhand: 18 People Admitted To Hospital For Food Poisoning In Laksar

Haridwar: At least 18 people have been admitted to a local hospital in Laksar near Haridwar due to food poisoning, officials said on Monday.

Upon receiving information, Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reached Haridwar and sought information on the matter.

According to officials, Sunil, a resident of Niranjanpur, and his kin, Ankita, Riya, Ritika, Saroj, Vaibhav, Shaklu, Usha, Vrunda, and Nidhi ate rotis made out of wheat flour after breaking their fast on Sunday. "After a while, their health condition deteriorated, and they started vomiting and felt giddiness. They were rushed to local hospitals. A similar thing happened with Abhishek, a resident of Nranjanpur and his family, and they too were admitted to local hospitals," officials added.

Sunil said that he had purchased the wheat flour from a local shopkeeper, and he started vomiting soon after eating rotis made from it. Doctor George Samuel said all of them were suffering from food poisoning and were being treated.

Dhan Singh Rawat said that he has asked the authorities to take stern action against the shopkeepers who sold the wheat floor of sub-standard quality.

"We are also sealing the shops and their licences will be cancelled so that in the future, such sub-standard quality of wheat flour will not be supplied. We will take samples of wheat flour from shops," added Rawat.

Earlier in the wee hours of Monday, at least 150 people fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Dehradun. They were admitted to various hospitals, and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, had met the patients in hospitals.

Rawat also said that the Chief Medical Officer of Haridwar has been sent on the spot, and he was in touch with him. In 2024, at least 122 people were admitted to hospitals in Haridwar due to food poisoning. Apart from this, 45 people were admitted for food poisoning in 2021 and 104 people in 2020.

It is also understood that the food inspector in Dehradun has given a complaint to the police, following which they have sealed 22 shops. The shopkeepers are being interrogated. Apart from this, a team of Dehradun Police has left for Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh from where the wheat flour was allegedly supplied.

The authorities have appealed to people to check the products before purchasing them, and if they find that the products are adulterated, they should inform the police control room on 112 and the District Disaster Management Officer on 01352626066.