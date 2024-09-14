Monsoon Havoc Leaves 74 People Dead in Uttarakhand So Far, 44 Others Still Missing

Dehradun: This monsoon havoc caused widespread devastation in Uttarakhand, leaving 74 people while 44 others have gone missing. On Friday also, three women died in Kumaon due to heavy rain.

The rain fury is unrelenting in the mountains. On Friday, a cloud burst in the border districts of Champawat and Pithoragarh caused huge damage here. On Saturday also, general life in the state remained disrupted due to rain. Monsoon rains cause huge loss of life and property in Uttarakhand every year. Something similar happened this year as well. Rains have been wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand since July 31.

Monsoon became more active: Generally, there is lesser rainfall in the month of September. This is the reason that the Chardham Yatra also picks up pace in this month, but this time it does not seem to be happening. Because even after half of the month of September has passed, incidents like cloudburst are happening in the state and there is a huge loss of life and property.

According to the data released by the Uttarakhand government, 74 people have died so far in the monsoon season this year in the state. This year, the highest number of deaths in the disaster is 20 in Rudraprayag district. At the same time, the least loss of life is in Almora district. Two people have lost their lives due to the disaster in Almora district.

Monsoon fury continuing in Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)

44 people missing: About 44 people are reported missing in this monsoon season. Out of these, 20 people went missing on 31st July on the Chardham Yatra route, and no information has been received about them till now. On 31st July, there was heavy rain in Kedar Valley. Many people died in this disaster. More than 20 people are still missing, and the rescue team of other departments including disaster management is engaged in their search.

Two major accidents in Kumaon: Two women died due to cloudburst in Lohaghat of Champawat district in Kumaon division of Uttarakhand on Friday. A two-storey Dharamshala also collapsed and fell into the ditch. Apart from this, cloudburst also occurred in Pithoragarh district on Friday. One woman and four cattle died in this disaster. Three others somehow saved their lives by running out of their house.

Farmer swept away in river: Apart from this, flood like conditions prevailed in Khatima and other places of Udham Singh Nagar district due to waterlogging. In such a situation, about 250 people were shifted to safer places. At the same time, in Sitarganj area, a person was swept away in the river while working in the field on Friday, whose whereabouts are not known till now. Due to continuous rain in Uttarakhand for the last 72 hours, more than 184 roads of the state are closed, which include one national highway, 15 PMGSY roads and 174 other roads. At the same time, movement on about a dozen bridges has also been stopped for safety reasons.

CM Dhami is taking updates every moment: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is taking updates every five hours on the situation created due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, schools in 6 districts were kept closed even today. Apart from this, the Chardham Yatra will also remain closed. More than two thousand devotees going to Kedarnath Dham have been stopped at Sonprayag, while the Gangotri Yamunotri National Highway is also being closed midway due to several hurdles.