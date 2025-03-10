Two Children Among Five Charred To Death In Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death after a blaze erupted in a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Monday, police officials said.
The incident occurred in a firecracker shop located in Godarmana of Ranka police station area on Monday morning, officials added. Soon after the incident, the Garhwa police team received a call and immediately headed to the spot.
Garhwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Pandey said, "The fire spread so fast that the people present there did not get a chance to escape. In a hurry, three injured children and two adults were admitted to the hospital in Ramanujganj in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, where all three died."
गढ़वा जिले के रंका प्रखंड में पटाखा दुकान में आग लगने से 5 लोगों की मृत्यु की दुःखद खबर मिली है।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) March 10, 2025
मरांग बुरु दिवंगत लोगों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy. In a post on X, Soren said, "Received the sad news about the death of five people due to a fire that broke out at a firecracker shop in Ranka block of Garhwa. May ‘Marang Buru’ (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss".
The Jharkhand CM also said that a further investigation regarding the matter is underway by the district administration.
