Two Children Among Five Charred To Death In Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death after a blaze erupted in a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Monday, police officials said.

The incident occurred in a firecracker shop located in Godarmana of Ranka police station area on Monday morning, officials added. Soon after the incident, the Garhwa police team received a call and immediately headed to the spot.

Garhwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Pandey said, "The fire spread so fast that the people present there did not get a chance to escape. In a hurry, three injured children and two adults were admitted to the hospital in Ramanujganj in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, where all three died."