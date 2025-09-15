ETV Bharat / state

200 People Booked For Protest Against Derogatory Social Media Posts Targeting Quran

Shahjahanpur: Police here have registered a case against 200 unknown people in connection with the protest that erupted here on Friday following objectionable social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. This came after police arrested a 45-year-old man for his derogatory social media posts against Prophet Muhammad and the Quran.

Soon after the arrest on Friday, several people tried to enter the police station around 9 pm and raised slogans amid the protest that turned violent as they set two two-wheelers on fire. They did not relent even after the police explained to them that the man behind such posts had been arrested.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that personnel of the force had to resort to baton-charge to disperse the crowd. The protesters then blocked the Lal Imli crossing, and it was cleared after a lot of persuasion, he said.

Dwivedi said a case was registered on Monday against 200 unnamed people who held the protests on Friday on the complaint of Sadar police outpost in-charge Shivam Agarwal.