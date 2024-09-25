20 Oxygen Plants In Kota Medical College Hospitals Non Operational

Kota (Rajasthan): A total of 24 oxygen plants were set up in the hospitals under Kota Medical College during Covid pandemic but three years later, only four of those are operational.

The total oxygen requirement in all hospitals is met by these four plants in JK Lone, MBS, New Hospital and Super Specialty Block. The capacity of the 24 oxygen plants is such that more than 1500 cylinders can be filled daily but the existing four plants cater to only 400 to 500 cylinders every day.

Crores of rupees spent, but no maintenance: Crores of rupees were spent from the PM Care Fund and the state government coffers for setting up these plants. However, lack of routine maintenance has led to the closure of most of the plants. Some plants had stopped working during the warranty period itself but the company that installed them did not undertake any repair work.

JK Lone Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nirmala Sharma said that they have written to the Kota Development Authority (KDA) officials several times to repair these plants and also met them personally. "They told us about repairing the plants from Jaipur. A correspondence in this regard was made by the Medical College Principal as well. We have also informed the Divisional Commissioner about the issue," Dr Sharma said.

400 cylinders reach daily: Currently, there are five plants in the new hospital of the Medical College of which, there is a 20,000-litre liquid oxygen plant. This apart, there are four plants of different capacities, with a total capacity of about 2200 litres per minute. Only one of these plants is currently working. Thus, the dependence on cylinders has increased. The hospital needs around 250 to 300 oxygen cylinders every day. Currently, around 120 cylinders are ordered, whereas if these plants were operational, there would be no need to make any fresh requisitions.

Similarly, 150 cylinders are currently ordered in MBS Hospital and around 100 to 125 cylinders are ordered in JK Lone Hospital per day.

Plant not properly installed in SSB: Coming to Super Specialty Block (SSB), there are six plants of different capacities with a total capacity of 3500 litres per minute. Out of these, only one plant is working and one is closed for two and a half years. Of the remaining, three plants were closed in January, March and July while one plant was not handed over by the contractor as it was unable to generate oxygen properly.

MBS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Dharmaraj Meena said since oxygen generation plants are non operational, the hospital is relying on oxygen cylinders while continuous efforts are on to get the plants repaired.

Most plants have not been handed over: The oxygen plants were installed in haste and many got damaged during the warranty period itself. The hospital management is constantly talking to the companies to repair them. Letters have also been sent to KDA in this regard. Also, some oxygen plants have not been handed over yet.