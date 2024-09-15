ETV Bharat / state

3 Women Among 5 Of Same Family Killed On Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft, 5 Detained

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Five members of a family were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Chhattisgarh. Police have detained five suspects, all from Etkal village in the Konta district.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): At least five members of a family were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Chhattisgarh. Five accused all from the same village have been detained, the police said.

The incident occurred at Etkal village in the Konta district here on Sunday morning. Soon after receiving the information, the police team reached the spot from Sukma to Bastar. The bodies of three women and two men were immediately sent for postmortem, a police officer said.

In addition to Konta Police, Superintendent of Police Sukma Kiran Chavan is also overseeing the case. The SP further stated, "Five accused involved in this murder case have been arrested, who were present in the village after the murder."

Bastar Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P has also taken information about the entire incident from the local police. At present, the police administration is on high alert and further investigation is underway.

