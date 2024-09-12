ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Murdered In Chhattigarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara Over Black Magic; 3 Detained

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The incident took place at 6 pm in Chharchhed village under Kasdol police station limits and a man and his two sons were detained and are being interrogated, a police official confirmed.

Four Of Family Murdered In Chhattigarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara Over Black Magic; 3 Detained
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Balodabazar: A man, his two sisters and 11-month-old nephew were killed on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on suspicion that a member of the family was practising black magic, a police official said.

The murders took place at 6 pm in Chharchhed village under Kasdol police station limits and a man and his two sons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

"Chaitram Kaivartya (47), his sisters Jamuna (28) and Yashoda (30), and Jamuna's son Yash were killed with sharp weapons and a hammer. We have detained Ramnath Patle and his two sons. They are from the same village. Patle's daughter had taken ill recently and he suspected it was due to black magic practised by Chaitram Kaivartya's mother," the official said.

"Chaitram's mother was not at home when the attack, allegedly by Patle and his two sons, took place. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

Balodabazar: A man, his two sisters and 11-month-old nephew were killed on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on suspicion that a member of the family was practising black magic, a police official said.

The murders took place at 6 pm in Chharchhed village under Kasdol police station limits and a man and his two sons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added.

"Chaitram Kaivartya (47), his sisters Jamuna (28) and Yashoda (30), and Jamuna's son Yash were killed with sharp weapons and a hammer. We have detained Ramnath Patle and his two sons. They are from the same village. Patle's daughter had taken ill recently and he suspected it was due to black magic practised by Chaitram Kaivartya's mother," the official said.

"Chaitram's mother was not at home when the attack, allegedly by Patle and his two sons, took place. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BLACK MAGIC IN BALODABAZARFAMILY MEMBERS KILLED IN BLACKMAGIC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.