Four Of Family Killed In Bike-Mini Truck Collision In Karnataka

By PTI

The incident took place at Pajegudde on Monday when a family of four members was killed after their two-wheeler allegedly ramped up into a mini truck on the state highway.

Udupi (Karnataka): Four members of a family died when their two-wheeler allegedly crashed into a mini truck on Monday on the state highway at Pajegudde here on Monday, police said. According to police, the accident occurred as the family was proceeding from Karkala to Venur. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

