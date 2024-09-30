Udupi (Karnataka): Four members of a family died when their two-wheeler allegedly crashed into a mini truck on Monday on the state highway at Pajegudde here on Monday, police said. According to police, the accident occurred as the family was proceeding from Karkala to Venur. A case was registered and an investigation is on.
Four Of Family Killed In Bike-Mini Truck Collision In Karnataka
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
