Over 60 NCC Cadets Seek Treatment After Suspected Food Poisoning At Camp In Kerala

The case of food poisoning was reported at the camp organised at a college in Thrikkakara, by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC on Monday evening.

NCC Cadets
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 48 minutes ago

Kochi: As many as 60 NCC cadets were hospitalised following a suspected case of food poisoning at a camp held at a college in Kerala, creating an anxious situation, officials said. The case of food poisoning was reported at the camp organised at a college in Thrikkakara, by the 21 Kerala Battalion NCC on Monday evening, they added.

The students who complained of food poisoning were taken to various hospitals. Many of them were discharged last night, they said. The NCC has ordered a department-level inquiry into the incident, an official source told PTI. Officials said four students initially complained of discomfort at around 7 pm after having their dinner, and the number grew to 40, then later to 60.

All of them were taken to hospitals by the camp organisers. Many students left with their parents, who arrived at the camp following the incident. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against around 10 individuals from outside for allegedly causing trouble in the camp area after news of the incident spread.

According to officials, 550 students were attending the 10-day camp, which commenced on December 20. Since many students have left the camp, the NCC authorities will decide on Tuesday whether to continue the camp or not.

Officials said that food samples and water used for cooking were collected for testing. The exact cause of the food poisoning could be determined once the test results are available, they added.

