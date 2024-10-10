ETV Bharat / state

Four Naxals, One Of Them Carrying Rs 2 Lakh Reward, Surrender In Sukma District

Midiyam Bhima carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh and was active as a member of Platoon No. 4 of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist).

author img

By PTI

Published : 58 minutes ago

Four Naxals, One Of Them Carrying Rs 2 Lakh Reward, Surrender In Sukma District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Sukma: Four Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before security personnel in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The four, Midiyam Bhima, Sodi Munna alias Manoj, Muchaki Deva and Sula Muchaki alias Kawasi, turned themselves in citing atrocities committed by Naxals on tribals, and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said. They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he added.

Bhima, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was active as a member of Platoon No. 4 of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), he said, adding the three others were lower-rung cadres. The Naxalites were involved in attacking police parties, planting spikes/bombs to target security personnel, digging roads, putting up anti-government banners/posters and other instances of Maoist violence, the official said.

Both Muchaki Deva and Kawasi had pending warrants against them, he added. The surrendered Naxalites were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.

Sukma: Four Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before security personnel in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The four, Midiyam Bhima, Sodi Munna alias Manoj, Muchaki Deva and Sula Muchaki alias Kawasi, turned themselves in citing atrocities committed by Naxals on tribals, and disapproved of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said. They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he added.

Bhima, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was active as a member of Platoon No. 4 of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist), he said, adding the three others were lower-rung cadres. The Naxalites were involved in attacking police parties, planting spikes/bombs to target security personnel, digging roads, putting up anti-government banners/posters and other instances of Maoist violence, the official said.

Both Muchaki Deva and Kawasi had pending warrants against them, he added. The surrendered Naxalites were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITES SURRENDEREDCG NAXALS SURRENDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.