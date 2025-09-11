10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh, 26 Arrested
Police sources said Modem Balakrishna, a senior leader and Central Committee Member (CCM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was probably killed in the gun battle.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Gariaband: At least 10 Naxalites were presumably killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma said.
However, Raipur Range inspector general of police Amresh Mishra had said that nine Naxalites were killed in the encounter. The gunfight broke out in the forest under Mainpur police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Mishra said.
He said, "After the encounter, the bodies of nine Naxalites are lying in the forest. Search operation has not been conducted right now due to the danger of landmines. Firing is taking place from both sides.”
Based on the intelligence of the presence of Naxalites in the forests of Mainpur, a contingent of Gariaband security personnel left for the operation.
"Personnel belonging to the Special Task Force (STF - a unit of the Chhattisgarh police), E-30 (a unit of the district police), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of the CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway," the IGP said.
The Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha has confirmed the encounter. The SP initially said that over five Naxalites have been killed though he added that the exact number can be confirmed later. The operation is being conducted under the deadline of March 31, 2026, given for the elimination of Naxalism, Rakhecha said.
At the same time, at least 26 Naxalites have been arrested in the joint operation in the state. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were planning to plant IED to harm the police.
The arrests have been made from Gangaluur, Bhairamgarh, Usur, Awapalli and Tarrem areas. The arrested Naxalites include active members of the organisation, militia commanders, DAKMS members and Jantana Sarkar officials.
