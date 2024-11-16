ETV Bharat / state

5 Naxalites Killed, 2 Jawans Injured In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: At least five Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday morning.

The gunfight occurred at around 8 am along the border of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during an anti-insurgency operation by a joint team of security forces.

Personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation aimed at countering Naxalite activities in the region.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the bodies of five Naxalites and a large cache of firearms were recovered from the site. A search operation is currently underway in the area. The two security personnel injured in the clash have been airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment, and both are said to be out of danger.