ETV Bharat / state

Four Naxalites Held, Explosives Seized In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Security forces conducted an anti-Naxal operation in a forest near Pondum village when explosives, including a tiffin bomb and cordex wire, were seized.

Security forces in Chhattisgarh arrested four Naxalites during an anti-Naxal operation, seizing explosives, including a tiffin bomb and cordex wire, in Bhairamgarh.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bijapur: In a significant breakthrough, the security forces arrested four Naxalites during an anti-Naxal operation in the Bhairamgarh police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday. The arrests were made near the forest of the Pondum village, where forces also recovered a large cache of explosives.

According to the police, the anti Naxalite operation led to the capture of Sukku Hapka alias Pullal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachhu Madvi, and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab. The arrested individuals have allegedly been active in the Bhairamgarh region and they used to hold many important positions within the Naxalite organisation for several years.

According to the police, Patel was acting as the head of the 'Jantana Sarkar' (people's government of the Maoists) under the Puladi Revolutionary People's Committee, while Kosal was its member. Mannu was the militia deputy commander and Lachchu was a militia member of the Puladi RPC.

During the anti Naxal operation, the police seized a tiffin bomb, a cordex wire, a switch and excavation material from them, the official said, adding that a local court sent the arrested Naxalites to prison.

The security forces have stepped up their operations in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh in the wake of several encounters in different parts of the state recently.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. DRG Soldier Injured in Naxal-Triggered IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Forest
  2. 10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Sukma: Police

Bijapur: In a significant breakthrough, the security forces arrested four Naxalites during an anti-Naxal operation in the Bhairamgarh police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday. The arrests were made near the forest of the Pondum village, where forces also recovered a large cache of explosives.

According to the police, the anti Naxalite operation led to the capture of Sukku Hapka alias Pullal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachhu Madvi, and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab. The arrested individuals have allegedly been active in the Bhairamgarh region and they used to hold many important positions within the Naxalite organisation for several years.

According to the police, Patel was acting as the head of the 'Jantana Sarkar' (people's government of the Maoists) under the Puladi Revolutionary People's Committee, while Kosal was its member. Mannu was the militia deputy commander and Lachchu was a militia member of the Puladi RPC.

During the anti Naxal operation, the police seized a tiffin bomb, a cordex wire, a switch and excavation material from them, the official said, adding that a local court sent the arrested Naxalites to prison.

The security forces have stepped up their operations in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh in the wake of several encounters in different parts of the state recently.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. DRG Soldier Injured in Naxal-Triggered IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Forest
  2. 10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Sukma: Police
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOUR NAXALITES HELD IN BIJAPUREXPLOSIVES SEIZED IN BIJAPURANTI NAXAL OPERATIONSCHHATTISGARHNAXALITES HELD EXPLOSIVES SEIZED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.